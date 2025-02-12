Turkish clubs not invited to new NBA-Europe League?

A new league designed to be an alternative to the EuroLeague, referred to as the NBA-Europe league, could be founded in 2026 with a strong influence from American sports executives. This league is expected to feature major clubs from across Europe, including teams like Real Madrid, Barcelona, PSG, Manchester City, and ASVEL, alongside prominent teams from Berlin, Milan, and Munich.

Idman.biz, citing BasketNews, reports that clubs from Greece, Serbia, and Turkiye, despite their passionate fanbases, are unlikely to receive invitations to participate. The reasoning behind this exclusion is rooted in the financial dynamics of the U.S. market, where these leagues would rely more on developed financial ecosystems rather than focusing on the traditional fervor of fanbases.

The formation of such a league would represent a significant shift in European basketball’s landscape, with an emphasis on attracting high-profile clubs and streamlining competition in a manner similar to the NBA’s dominance of American basketball. However, this development is still in its conceptual stages, and as with any high-profile sports league, the specifics are subject to changes based on evolving negotiations and strategic objectives.

