13 February 2025
EN

Turkish clubs not invited to new NBA-Europe League?

Basketball
News
12 February 2025 17:14
26
Turkish clubs not invited to new NBA-Europe League?

A new league designed to be an alternative to the EuroLeague, referred to as the NBA-Europe league, could be founded in 2026 with a strong influence from American sports executives. This league is expected to feature major clubs from across Europe, including teams like Real Madrid, Barcelona, PSG, Manchester City, and ASVEL, alongside prominent teams from Berlin, Milan, and Munich.

Idman.biz, citing BasketNews, reports that clubs from Greece, Serbia, and Turkiye, despite their passionate fanbases, are unlikely to receive invitations to participate. The reasoning behind this exclusion is rooted in the financial dynamics of the U.S. market, where these leagues would rely more on developed financial ecosystems rather than focusing on the traditional fervor of fanbases.

The formation of such a league would represent a significant shift in European basketball’s landscape, with an emphasis on attracting high-profile clubs and streamlining competition in a manner similar to the NBA’s dominance of American basketball. However, this development is still in its conceptual stages, and as with any high-profile sports league, the specifics are subject to changes based on evolving negotiations and strategic objectives.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

American basketball player: "I enjoy life in Sumgayit"
12 February 15:16
Basketball

American basketball player: "I enjoy life in Sumgayit"

Eli Lawrence shares his experience and goals with Sumgayit

Head coach of national women’s basketball team: "Facing such high-level opponents was a surprise for us"
11 February 18:13
Basketball

Head coach of national women’s basketball team: "Facing such high-level opponents was a surprise for us"

The head coach of Azerbaijan’s women’s basketball team, Evren Alkaya, shared his thoughts on the team’s performance in the EuroBasket 2025 qualifiers
Dončić shines in debut, Lakers beat Jazz 132-113 - VIDEO
11 February 11:35
Basketball

Dončić shines in debut, Lakers beat Jazz 132-113 - VIDEO

Slovenian star Luka Dončić made an impressive debut for the Lakers, scoring 14 points
Europe’s worst performance
10 February 17:41
Basketball

Europe’s worst performance

Azerbaijan women’s basketball team ends Euro-2025 qualifiers in last place
"Sarhadchi's new American player: "I like Azerbaijan"
10 February 17:15
Basketball

"Sarhadchi's new American player: "I like Azerbaijan"

Basketball star Jimmy Nichols shares his experience after joining the team
Davonte Craven: “Guba needs more positivity to succeed"
10 February 15:38
Basketball

Davonte Craven: “Guba needs more positivity to succeed"

American star reflects on recent victory and the team’s path forward

Most read

Champions League: Odds for knockout stage revealed
11 February 13:47
Football

Champions League: Odds for knockout stage revealed

Regarding the chances of winning the trophy, English clubs are considered the favorites
Bayern and Milan face tough away challenges
12 February 10:39
Football

Bayern and Milan face tough away challenges

The first leg of the UEFA Champions League playoffs concludes today

Neftchi to sign Alex Fernandes from Russia’s Baltika
10 February 18:48
Football

Neftchi to sign Alex Fernandes from Russia’s Baltika

Brazilian winger set to continue career in Azerbaijan
50-goal gap: Qarabag vs. Sabail head-to-head
11 February 14:59
Football

50-goal gap: Qarabag vs. Sabail head-to-head

The final match of Matchday 22 in the Misli Premier League will see Qarabag take on Sabail