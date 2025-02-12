12 February 2025
American basketball player: "I enjoy life in Sumgayit"

Basketball
News
12 February 2025 15:16
"I really love Sumgayit," said Eli Lourens, a basketball player for Sumgayit, in an interview with the club’s press service.

The American forward spoke about his adaptation to the team: "I feel like a part of the family here. Our head coach, Vadim Kuramshin, has formed a strong and competitive team. I am satisfied with everything and happy to be here."

Lawrence also discussed his rivalry with teammate Zion Young in the productivity race: "There is no competition between us. We are here to play basketball and win points. Both Young and I just go out on the court and do our jobs. The goal is to win and move Sumgayit up in the standings. I’m not upset if Yang scores more points than me in a game."

Comparing Sumgayit to Baku, Lawrence shared: "I really like Sumgayit. Although there are some differences between this city and Baku, Baku feels like a 'small New York' to me. It’s a big city with lots of people, and you’re always stuck in traffic. Sumgayit is quieter and more relaxed. I enjoy life here."

Lawrence also touched on the team's objectives: "Our goal is to reach the playoffs. We are not in a bad position in the standings. Next, we have a game against Ganja, and we must win."

Sumgayit is currently in fourth place in Group B with 19 points in the standings.

