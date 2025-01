The Neftchi basketball team sacked the head coach Omid Movahed Nejat.

The club’s press service announced that the contract with the Iranian coach was mutually terminated, Idman.biz reports.

For now, the position will be filled by Georgian assistant coach Daviti Tsivtsivadze.

Nejat replaced Anar Sarıyev, who resigned from the position in November of last year.

