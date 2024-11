Neftchi Basketball Club has appointed a new head coach.

According to Idman.biz, the Baku club has handed the reins to Iranian specialist Omid Movahed Nejati.

He replaces Anar Sariyev, who resigned from the position. Omid Nejati has signed a contract that will keep him with the team until the end of the season.

Omid Nejati had previously worked with Neftchi, having served as the head coach during the second half of the 2022-2023 season.

