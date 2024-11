Sumgayit has further strengthened its roster with the addition of another American basketball player.

According to Idman.biz, the club has signed Demetrius Antonio Cortez Lake.

The point guard, who previously played for Belarus's Borisfen, has signed a contract until the end of the season. The 25-year-old player is expected to add depth to the team.

Last week, Sumgayit officially finalized the transfer of American Zion Young.

