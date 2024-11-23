Emin Amrullayev meets with national basketball team – PHOTO

Emin Amrullayev, President of the Azerbaijan Basketball Federation (ABF), along with Executive Vice President Farrukh Mahmudov, met with the national basketball team's players and coaching staff.

Idman.biz reports that during the meeting, they provided moral support to the team ahead of their important World Cup qualifying match against Switzerland.

President Amrullayev emphasized that the national team has the potential to achieve new milestones in Azerbaijan's basketball history and praised the efforts of the players to represent the country with pride. He concluded by wishing the team success in their upcoming match against Switzerland.

The World Cup 2027 (European)1st Qualifying Round game between Azerbaijan and Switzerland will take place tomorrow at 14:00 at the Baku Sports Palace.

