Lankaran’s head coach: "Psychological state affected this game too"

"The psychological state caused by consecutive defeats affected this game as well."

Lankaran basketball club’s head coach Georgi Kondrusevic shared his thoughts with the club’s press service, Idman.biz reports.

He commented on his team’s 78-107 loss to Sheki in Round 20 of the Azerbaijan Basketball League:

"The lack of depth on our bench showed its impact once again. As in previous matches, we could only resist the opponent in the first two periods. Later, fatigue became a factor. Our passive defense was another key reason for this defeat. Our fans provided tremendous support in this game as well, and we sincerely thank them. We are disappointed that we couldn't secure a home victory. Now, we will focus on the play-in games and do our best in those matches."

Notably, Lankaran finished the regular season in last place with 23 points.

Idman.biz