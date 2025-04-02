Ordu head coach: “We didn’t allow Guba to come back”

"It was an important victory in terms of finishing the season well and preparing for the play-in games."

Ordu head coach Alberto Blanco shared these thoughts after his team’s win over Guba in Round 20 of the Azerbaijan Basketball League, Idman.biz reports.

"We didn’t start the game well, but our players managed to turn things around. As a result, we built a 10-point lead. After halftime, we improved our rebounding, which helped us extend the lead to 16 points. Guba tried to make a comeback, but we didn’t allow it. I’m very happy with this well-deserved victory."

Final score: Ordu 97:88 Guba

Idman.biz