Shahriyar Asgarov: “If our opponent Is Ordu, we will prepare well for that match too”

“The game was a bit tense,” said Guba head coach Shahriyar Asgarov after his team’s defeat in Round 20 of the Azerbaijan Basketball League.

Idman.biz reports that Asgarov explained the reasons behind the loss to Ordu: “We started strong and took the lead, but then lost momentum. One of our key players couldn’t play due to injury. It was a closely contested match, but we made mistakes in shooting. Although we corrected some errors, we ended up losing by nine points. This was our last game of the regular season, and I think it wasn’t a bad performance. We rested some players and gave our young talents a chance. Everyone played well. Despite facing tough defense, Cameron Jones still managed to score effectively.”

The coach also pointed out some key takeaways from the match: “We will most likely face Ordu in the play-in stage. It was good to test our squad again. I’m satisfied with the team. Even though things didn’t go perfectly, the players gave their all on the court. If Ordu is indeed our opponent, we will prepare thoroughly for that match. I believe we will see a completely different team on the court in that game.”

Guba - Ordu match ended 88:97.

Idman.biz