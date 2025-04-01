U12 Basketball League: Latest matches concluded

The latest round of matches in the U12 Basketball League has wrapped up.

After three rounds, Group A is led by Nakhchivan, Neftchi, and Absheron, each with two wins and one loss, Idman.biz reports.

NTD, Sabah, and Sarhadchi occupy the 4th to 6th spots.

In Group B, Sumgayit and Ganja remain unbeaten, holding the top positions. Guba, Lankaran, Sheki, and Ordu rank 3rd to 6th, respectively.

Notably, the top two teams from each group will secure direct spots in the playoffs, while the remaining teams will compete in the play-in round for a chance to advance.

Idman.biz