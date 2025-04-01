1 April 2025
EN

U12 Basketball League: Latest matches concluded

Basketball
News
1 April 2025 14:58
13
U12 Basketball League: Latest matches concluded

The latest round of matches in the U12 Basketball League has wrapped up.

After three rounds, Group A is led by Nakhchivan, Neftchi, and Absheron, each with two wins and one loss, Idman.biz reports.

NTD, Sabah, and Sarhadchi occupy the 4th to 6th spots.

In Group B, Sumgayit and Ganja remain unbeaten, holding the top positions. Guba, Lankaran, Sheki, and Ordu rank 3rd to 6th, respectively.

Notably, the top two teams from each group will secure direct spots in the playoffs, while the remaining teams will compete in the play-in round for a chance to advance.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Lankaran’s head coach: "Psychological state affected this game too"
17:22
Basketball

Lankaran’s head coach: "Psychological state affected this game too"

Lankaran basketball club’s head coach Georgi Kondrusevic shared his thoughts with the club’s press service
Azerbaijan’s basketball team climbs three more spots in FIBA Rankings
15:34
Basketball

Azerbaijan’s basketball team climbs three more spots in FIBA Rankings

The latest FIBA rankings for men’s national basketball teams have been released
NTD President: "No one took us seriously this season"
10:54
Basketball

NTD President: "No one took us seriously this season"

Reflecting on his team's triumph in the Azerbaijan Cup, Abdinov shared his emotions
Detrek Browning: "I kept saying I want the Azerbaijan Cup"
31 March 14:03
Basketball

Detrek Browning: "I kept saying I want the Azerbaijan Cup"

Detrek Browning, a player for NTD, spoke to the press service of the Azerbaijan Basketball Federation

Final: NTD vs. Ganja
30 March 16:52
Basketball

Final: NTD vs. Ganja

The final match of the Azerbaijan Basketball Cup will be held today
Second stage of the ABB Youth Basketball League will start on this date
30 March 14:10
Basketball

Second stage of the ABB Youth Basketball League will start on this date

20 teams will participate in the second stage of the league, which will consist of four stages in total

Most read

Romelu Lukaku scores 400th career goal
31 March 14:21
Football

Romelu Lukaku scores 400th career goal

Romelu Lukaku has reached a career milestone by scoring his 400th goal
Messi - another goal, another victory
30 March 14:33
Football

Messi - another goal, another victory

Lionel Messi extended his goal streak for Inter Miami to 4 matches
Barcelona representatives inspect stadiums in Baku - PHOTO
31 March 17:49
Football

Barcelona representatives inspect stadiums in Baku - PHOTO

Representatives of the world-famous Barcelona football club have conducted an inspection of two stadiums in Baku

Juventus and Roma win with narrow margins - VIDEO
30 March 09:39
Football

Juventus and Roma win with narrow margins - VIDEO

Matchweek 30 of Serie A kicked off with hard-fought victories for Juventus and Roma