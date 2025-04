The latest FIBA rankings for men’s national basketball teams have been released.

Azerbaijan’s national team has advanced three places and now holds the 110th position with 75.9 points, Idman.biz reports.

Despite not playing any matches during the ranking period, Tahir Bakhshiyev’s squad has continued its upward trend, repeating the same progress from the previous update.

Among European teams, Azerbaijan ranks 44th.

In the top of the Rankings USA remains at No. 1 with 840.1 points.

Idman.biz