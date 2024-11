The Sumgayit basketball team has bolstered its roster with a new move.

According to Idman.biz, the club has signed 25-year-old American point guard Zion Young.

Young began his professional career in the 2018/19 season with Western Illinois. He later played for Oakland Golden Grizzlies and Southern Utah Thunderbirds. Most recently, Zion was part of Georgia's Rashi Tbilisi club.

He has signed a contract with Sumgayit until the end of the season.

