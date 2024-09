The player was also invited to the Azerbaijan national U20 team

Ganja signed a contract with Azer Azimov.

Idman.biz reports that the 20-year-old basketball player signed a one-year contract.

Azimov, who is 195 cm tall, plays as a defender. The player who spent the last season in Sarhadchi was also invited to the Azerbaijan national U20 team.

He will wear jersey number 7.

Idman.biz