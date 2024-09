Neftchi Basketball Club added two more American players to their roster.

Idman.biz reports that one of them is 25-year-old Bobby Harvey with a height of 193 cm.

He last played in the American club Portland State in 2022-2024.

Another American basketball player is 25-year-old Brandon Suggs. The 198 cm tall center forward played for American New Mexico State team last season.

Idman.biz