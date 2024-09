Lankaran have strengthened with 2 local basketball players.

The team has formalized the transfer of Mirmajid Ismayilov and Zumrad Ankbazov, Idman.biz reports that.

Mirmajid, who is 195 cm tall, is a powerful striker. The last club of the 19-year-old basketball player was Ganja.

Zumrat, who is 195 cm tall, is a defender. Ankbazov, who is a member of Azerbaijan's U-20 team, played for Sheki.

Lankaran previously included local basketball players Rashid Abbasov and Varid Aghasizade.

Idman.biz