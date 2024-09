Neftchi Basketball Club continue their transfer work.

Idman.biz reports that the team has recruited two more American basketball players.

One of them is 24-year-old Isaiah Lewis, who played in the Finnish Huima team last season. Another new basketball player is Kevion Blaylock with a height of 198 cm. The 30-year-old striker last with the Australian team Albury.

