The starting time of Gabala international tournament has changed

2 June 2024 17:19
10
A change was made in the start of the Gabala stage of the Women's World Series of 3x3 basketball.

Idman.biz's employee assigned to Gabala reports that although the tournament was expected to start at 16:30, heavy rain prevented it.

As a result, the first match of the tournament between Azerbaijan and "Baku Flames" will start at 18:00.

8 teams will compete in the competition. In group A, Azerbaijan, Portugal, "Baku Flames" and "Warsaw Lotto", and in group B, Poland, Italy, Romania and Barcelona Panthers teams will test their strength.

It should be noted that the group stage will be concluded today. Playoffs and final matches will take place tomorrow.

