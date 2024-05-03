3 May 2024
Sabah captain: "We wanted them to win so we could get revenge"

3 May 2024 13:44
Sabah captain: "We wanted them to win so we could get revenge"

"I can't say that it was a surprise that Khirdalan advanced to the semi-finals."

Sabah basketball player Ender Poladkhanli said this in an interview to Idman.biz.

The captain talked about Khirdalan, who defeated Neftchi in the semi-finals. He said that the game will be difficult: "Khirdalan is a good team. It is a strong competitor. It was expected to be a close game against Neftchi. I could not have predicted that the score would be 2:0 in the series. I thought that the score would be 2:1. I want to congratulate Khirdalan for a great game. It will not be easy for us in the semi-finals. I believe that an interesting semi-final game awaits us."

According to Poladkhanli, it doesn't matter who the opponent is for them: "It doesn't matter who the opponent is for us. Both are very strong competitors. We were just waiting to prepare accordingly for whoever will win. Neftchi defeated us twice in the regular championship. On the one hand, we wanted them to win so that we could get revenge. It won't be easy. I don't think anyone can win easily in the semi-finals. But our goal is only the championship. Unfortunately, we could not win the cup. We have focused all our attention on winning the league."

It should be noted that the first semi-final match between Sabah and Khirdalan will be held on May 7.

Emin Aga
Idman.biz

