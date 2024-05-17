Rimas Kurtinaitis not satisfied: "We don’t feel the energy"

"The fact that 2 local basketball players, who are members of the main team, could not help our team due to disqualification had a negative impact on our game."

Idman.biz reports that this was said by Rimas Kurtinaitis, the head coach of the Sabah men's basketball club.

The Lithuanian specialist revealed his thoughts about the first match of the final series of the Azerbaijan Basketball League with Khazri to the club's press service: "In the 3+2 limit, the local basketball player factor makes a big difference. Our other local basketball players, who had to replace them, were not ready to play for 30 minutes. In addition, I did not like the approach of our basketball players to the game. The energy was not felt. But in any case, the final series continues up to 3 wins. We have to gather in a short period of time and prepare well for the second game of the final series."

It should be noted that Sabah was defeated by Khazri in the first match with the score of 75:90.

