14 May 2024
EN

Azerbaijan competing in Elorda Cup

14 May 2024 17:04
Azerbaijan competing in Elorda Cup

Azerbaijan's national boxing team will compete in the international tournament in the capital of Kazakhstan, Astana.

Idman.biz reports that 6 athletes of our national team will test their strength in the Elorda Cup, which will start today.

The coaching staff will test Nijat Huseynov (54 kg), Kamil Babayev (57 kg), Ramazan Abdullayev (63.5 kg), Rasim Chobanli (75 kg), Murad Allahverdiyev (86 kg) and Mahammad Abdullayev (+92 kg) in the competition.

Ilgar Gasimzade will be among the judges in Elorda Cup.

The finals of the competition will be held on May 18.

It should be noted that in addition to Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, the teams of Morocco, China, Japan, India, Korea, Iran, Mongolia, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan participated in the tournament.

Idman.biz

