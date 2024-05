The ranking table of national teams for 3x3 type of basketball has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that the women's national team of Azerbaijan took 6th place with 350,556 points.

The team dropped 3 places. Azerbaijan lags behind Canada (694,356), China (544,453), France (404,590), Germany (399,198) and Spain (369,706).

It should be noted that the men's rating list is headed by Serbia - 3018,446 points.

Idman.biz