19 May 2024
The man of decisive games - Irving

Basketball player of Dallas Mavericks, Kyrie Irving does not lose in decisive games in the NBA playoffs.

Idman.biz reports that he has 14 such matches on his account.

He played another successful game in the team of Dallas. Kairi's team won the 6th game of the series against Oklahoma-City with a score of 117:116. Mavericks won a 4:2 advantage and qualified for the finals of the Western Conference (95:117, 119:110, 105:101, 96:100, 104:92, 117:116).

It should be noted that Dallas will face the winner of the decisive match between Denver and Minnesota (3:3) in the final.

