The ranking table of national teams for 3x3 type of basketball has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that the women's national team of Azerbaijan has achieved 2 levels of progress.

They are the third team in the world with 503,592 points. Azerbaijan is behind only Canada (628,222) and China (591,292).

It should be noted that the men's rating list is headed by Serbia - 3047,718 points.

Idman.biz