10 May 2024
Sabah captain does not want the third game: "It will be difficult"

Sabah captain does not want the third game: "It will be difficult"

"Victory in the first Khirdalan match should not lull us."

Sabah basketball player Ender Poladkhanli told Idman.biz.

Today, the captain of the team announced his thoughts before the second meeting of the semi-finals with Khirdalan. He said that the match will not be easy at all: "There is a good coaching staff. The players and internationals are at a very good level. Therefore, we should not relax. As in the first game, we should pay attention to tactics and defense, and fulfill the tasks of our coaches. We want to qualify for the final without extending the series to the third game. It will be difficult to win. This is different from the regular championship.”

He emphasized that it is too early to think about the final: "At the moment, all attention is focused on Khirdalan game. Anything can happen. After winning today, we will think about the final. NTD-INDIGO and Khazri are also strong teams. Which team will play in the final? If we meet, we will prepare accordingly and try to defend our title."
It should be noted that the Khirdalan - Sabah match, which will take place at the Sarhadchi Olympic Center, will start at 19:30. In the first match between the teams, the champion of Azerbaijan won with a score of 101:85.

