Sabah appoints Lukas Grabauskas as sporting director

Sabah Basketball Club has appointed Lithuanian specialist Lukas Grabauskas as its new sporting director.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the club officially announced the appointment, adding another experienced international figure to its basketball project.

Grabauskas joins Sabah from Lithuanian club Lietkabelis, where he spent the last eight years working in various basketball operations and management roles. During his time with the club, Lietkabelis became a regular participant in major European competitions, including the Basketball Champions League (BCL) and EuroCup.

The Lithuanian executive is widely regarded for his expertise in sports management and scouting. With more than 15 years of experience in basketball, he has also gained valuable knowledge through internships and professional experience with NBA and EuroLeague organizations earlier in his career.

Commenting on his appointment, Grabauskas expressed enthusiasm about joining the Azerbaijani club.

"I am truly excited to join an ambitious club like Sabah BC. I believe in the club's vision and goals, and I will do my best to contribute to its continued development and success. Together, we will work to build a competitive team capable of representing the club and its fans with pride," he said.

The appointment comes as Sabah continues to strengthen its organizational structure and pursue further progress on both the domestic and international basketball stage.