Turkish specialist: "If we want to become the champion of Azerbaijan..."

"Our biggest feature is to start the matches well. But for the last 2-3 matches, we have been without motivation from the first minutes."

Idman.biz reports that the head coach of "Khazri" club Murat Dikmen said this while commenting on the meeting with "Sarhadchi" of the Azerbaijan Basketball League.

The Turkish specialist, who won the opening match of the VIII round with a score of 117:110, said that the opponent's style of play damaged the quality of the match: "Playing against a team that prefers zone defense for 40 minutes does not bring beauty to basketball. It happened in the last game as well, and it was the same this time. It is true that some tactics should be considered and implemented in basketball. But zone defense cannot be done for 40 minutes. In this case, the fan cannot enjoy basketball. In any case, these are all part of basketball, we must be ready for everything."

Despite the victory, Dikmen was not satisfied with his players at some points: "Until this match, we were the team that conceded the fewest shots in the championship with 536 points. But in the match with "Sarhadchi", it did not suit us that the opponent scored so many points. I criticize my players separately at this point. "If we want to be a champion, we have to be careful at all points."

It should be noted that after the VIII round, "Khazri" is the leader with 15 points.

Idman.biz