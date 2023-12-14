14 December 2023
EN

Turkish specialist: "If we want to become the champion of Azerbaijan..."

Basketball
News
14 December 2023 12:07
Turkish specialist: "If we want to become the champion of Azerbaijan..."

"Our biggest feature is to start the matches well. But for the last 2-3 matches, we have been without motivation from the first minutes."

Idman.biz reports that the head coach of "Khazri" club Murat Dikmen said this while commenting on the meeting with "Sarhadchi" of the Azerbaijan Basketball League.

The Turkish specialist, who won the opening match of the VIII round with a score of 117:110, said that the opponent's style of play damaged the quality of the match: "Playing against a team that prefers zone defense for 40 minutes does not bring beauty to basketball. It happened in the last game as well, and it was the same this time. It is true that some tactics should be considered and implemented in basketball. But zone defense cannot be done for 40 minutes. In this case, the fan cannot enjoy basketball. In any case, these are all part of basketball, we must be ready for everything."

Despite the victory, Dikmen was not satisfied with his players at some points: "Until this match, we were the team that conceded the fewest shots in the championship with 536 points. But in the match with "Sarhadchi", it did not suit us that the opponent scored so many points. I criticize my players separately at this point. "If we want to be a champion, we have to be careful at all points."

It should be noted that after the VIII round, "Khazri" is the leader with 15 points.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

"Sumgayit" basketball player: "3-point shots have become my calling card" - INTERVIEW
11 December 17:54
Basketball

"Sumgayit" basketball player: "3-point shots have become my calling card" - INTERVIEW

American basketball player of "Sumgayit" Lenard Dixon gave an interview to the press service of the club.
"Khazri" will start, "Jalilabad" will finish
11 December 16:13
Basketball

"Khazri" will start, "Jalilabad" will finish

The games will be held in 4 days
Turkey's preparation of the girls' national team has started
10 December 19:38
Basketball

Turkey's preparation of the girls' national team has started

The Azerbaijan national team consisting of girls basketball players under 16 years of age has started a training camp in Turkey
Nikola Bozinovski: "We managed to make a comeback"
10 December 17:11
Basketball

Nikola Bozinovski: "We managed to make a comeback"

"We started the game badly. The opponent punished us by taking advantage of mistakes in our defense."
"Sabah" won in Sheki - VIDEO
10 December 13:57
Basketball

"Sabah" won in Sheki - VIDEO

Today, the seventh round of the Azerbaijan basketball championship was concluded
2 transfers from the debutant
10 December 13:03
Basketball

2 transfers from the debutant

"Khazri" has strengthened its team with 2 basketball players

Most read

Azerbaijan Weightlifting Cup will be held
13 December 15:50
Weightlifting

Azerbaijan Weightlifting Cup will be held

Azerbaijan Weightlifting Cup will be held in Shuvalan Heavy Athletics Center
Memorandum of Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria was signed - PHOTO
12 December 18:46
Other

Memorandum of Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria was signed - PHOTO

Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov received the Minister of Youth and Sports of Bulgaria Dimitar Iliev
Gjoko Hadzievski mentioned the potential names for the position of head coach of the Azerbaijan national team
12 December 15:50
Azerbaijan football

Gjoko Hadzievski mentioned the potential names for the position of head coach of the Azerbaijan national team

"It doesn't matter if the head coach of the Azerbaijan national team is international or local. Various names are possible." Gjoko Hadzievski, former head coach of the Azerbaijan national team, told Idman.biz.

The officials of the Ministry of Youth and Sports visited the grave of the National Leader - PHOTO
12 December 17:58
Other

The officials of the Ministry of Youth and Sports visited the grave of the National Leader - PHOTO

Dimitar Iliev, Minister of Youth and Sports of Bulgaria, who is visiting our country, was also among those who visited the Alley of Honor