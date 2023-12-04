Araz-Nakhchivan’s first, Premier League’s 45th time

Numan Kurdic went down in the history of "Araz-Nakhchivan" as the first player to score an own goal in the Premier League.

Idman.biz reports that the captain of the representative of the Autonomous Republic scored an own goal in the 15th round of the Azerbaijan Premier League.

He experienced this failure in the match with "Sabail" (1:1).

So far, players from 44 different clubs have scored on their own goal. "Araz-Nakhchivan" was 45th in this list. "Neftchi" faced more than others - 23, "Shamakhi" 20, "Qarabag" and "Shuvelan" 18 each.

