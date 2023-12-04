4 December 2023
EN

Araz-Nakhchivan’s first, Premier League’s 45th time

Azerbaijan football
News
4 December 2023 09:35
Araz-Nakhchivan’s first, Premier League’s 45th time

Numan Kurdic went down in the history of "Araz-Nakhchivan" as the first player to score an own goal in the Premier League.

Idman.biz reports that the captain of the representative of the Autonomous Republic scored an own goal in the 15th round of the Azerbaijan Premier League.
He experienced this failure in the match with "Sabail" (1:1).

So far, players from 44 different clubs have scored on their own goal. "Araz-Nakhchivan" was 45th in this list. "Neftchi" faced more than others - 23, "Shamakhi" 20, "Qarabag" and "Shuvelan" 18 each.

Idman.biz

Related news

Draw anniversaries
09:58
Azerbaijan football

Draw anniversaries

This happened in the match with "Turan Tovuz"
Draw series after 14 years
09:45
Azerbaijan football

Draw series after 14 years

The 15th round of the Azerbaijan Premier League was remarkable with a draw in both matches of the first match day
Adrian Mutu: "There's a dissatisfaction"
00:26
Azerbaijan football

Adrian Mutu: "There's a dissatisfaction"

"There should be continuity in the results"
An away victory from "Sabah", "Neftchi" put an end to the failure streak at home - VIDEO
3 December 19:51
Azerbaijan football

An away victory from "Sabah", "Neftchi" put an end to the failure streak at home - VIDEO

Today, two matches took place in the Azerbaijan Premier League
5th draw in a row from Ramil Sheydayev
3 December 18:55
Azerbaijan football

5th draw in a row from Ramil Sheydayev

Azerbaijani football player Ramil Sheydayev's team lost points again in the Thai Championship
Vusal Isgandarli netted another goal in the Albanian Championship
2 December 21:47
Azerbaijan football

Vusal Isgandarli netted another goal in the Albanian Championship

"Egnatia", where Azerbaijani footballer Vusal Isgandarli wore the jersey, played the next game in the Albanian Championship

Most read

Gold medals from the Azerbaijani wrestlers - PHOTO
2 December 15:21
Wrestling

Gold medals from the Azerbaijani wrestlers - PHOTO

The Azerbaijani national team in Greco-Roman wrestling won another gold medal at the World Military Championship held in Baku
Azerbaijan is the group leader
1 December 23:12
Women's football

Azerbaijan is the group leader

As a result of this success, the team managed to advance to the B division.
Georgian scout: "Huseyn Gaflaov's talent is not far behind American basketball players"
1 December 15:13
Basketball

Georgian scout: "Huseyn Gaflaov's talent is not far behind American basketball players"

"I witnessed how perfectly he developed in several matches"
Khetag Gazyumov: "That's why I fully trusted the team to Hasanov"
1 December 19:13
Wrestling

Khetag Gazyumov: "That's why I fully trusted the team to Hasanov"

"First of all, I would like to mention Jabrayil Hasanov and thank him for his quality work with the national team in this World Championship"