"Qarabag" won a point in the 90th + 5th minute - VIDEO

"Qarabag" was a guest of "Molde" in the V round of the European League group stage.

According to Idman.biz, the champion of Azerbaijan returned from a difficult trip with one point.

The match held in Norway could clarify the fate of the second place. The game is remembered for its drama. Although the representative of Aghdam was ahead in the score for a long time, "Molde" scored two goals in the 82nd and 87th minutes. Both goals were scored by Ellingsen. The champion of Azerbaijan, who did not reconcile with the defeat, won an important point in the minutes added to the main time. Bahlul Mustafazada scored after a corner kick.

Thanks to one point, "Qarabag" kept its position on the 2nd level. Our team, which will face "Hacken" in Baku in the last game, has a good chance to advance to the playoffs. If the Aghdam club wins, the "Bayer" - "Molde" match will not matter. If the points of the two teams are the same, according to the results of individual meetings, "Qarabag" will be the second.

It should be noted that in the other game of the group, "Hacken" lost to "Bayer" in Sweden with a score of 0:2.

European League

November 30

Group H

Round V

00:00. "Molde" (Norway) - "Qarabag" (Azerbaijan) - 2:2

Goals: Martin Ellingsen, 82; 87 - Olavio Juninho, 11, Bahlul Mustafazada, 90+5

Referee: Erik Lambrechts

"Molde": 12. Oliver Petersen, 31. Mathias Lovik, 19. Eirik Haugen, 3. Casper Oyvann, 6. Martin Ellingsen, 28. Kristoffer Haugen, 20. Christian Eriksen, 22. Magnus Grödem, 16. Emil Breivik, 7 Magnus Wolff Eikrem (k), 9. Valon Berisha

Substitute players: 34. Peter Lervik, 2. Martin Björnbak, 10. Eric Kitolano, 25. Anders Hagelskjaer, 33. Niklas Odegard, 36. Filip Kristoffersen, 37. Leon Hovland, 46. Andreas Myklebust, 50. Gustav Nyheim.

Head coach: Erling Moe

"Qarabag": 99. Andrey Lunyov, 44. Elvin Jafarguliyev, 13. Bahlul Mustafazada, 81. Kevin Medina, 29. Marko Vesovic, 6. Julio Romao, 8, Marko Jankovic, 7. Yassine Benzia, 10. Abdellah Zoubir (k ), 15. Leandro Andrade, 18. Olavio Juninho

Reserve players: 23. Luka Gugeshashvili, 2. Matheus Silva, 4. Rahil Mammadov, 5. Maksim Medvedev, 17. Hamidou Keyta, 19. Redon Xhixha, 20. Richard Almeida, 27. Toral Bayramov, 30. Abbas Huseynov, 55. Badavi Huseynov, 90. Nariman Akhundzada.

Head coach: Gurban Gurbanov

Molde. "Molde" stadium

1 Bayer 5 5 0 0 14-2 15 2 Qarabag 5 2 1 2 5-8 7 3 Molde 5 2 1 2 11-7 7 4 Hacken 5 0 0 5 2-15 0

