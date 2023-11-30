30 November 2023
Gurban Gurbanov: "A draw in the match can be considered a successful result"

30 November 2023 10:32
"It is an important game for us. A match against a very capable team awaits."

Idman.biz reports that the head coach of "Qarabag" Gurban Gurbanov said this at the press conference held before the match against "Molde" from the European League.

An experienced expert commented on weather conditions. Gurbanov said that he trusts his team and that the players should do more than the character they have shown so far: "The opponent has a unique game system and they execute it very well. Of course, both teams need a good result. The weather was a bit unexpected for us. We have to think about both that and the pitch factor. In order to return from here with a good game and result, my players must do more than the character they have shown so far. I believe and trust them. We will try to show ourselves from the best side under any circumstances. Conditions are the same for both teams. But simply, the opponent's advantage is that they are more used to these conditions and this field. My players showed character in the matches we played in such weather conditions. Those meetings and their results can be an additional stimulus. We definitely inform our players about this. Nevertheless, I want our players to be better and stronger than they have been so far. Not for the first time. I believe that the players will do everything to achieve this."

Gurban Gurbanov considers a draw in the away match against "Molde" a successful result. He noted that "Qarabag" will show their game: "A draw in the game can be considered a successful result. Why not? Football is such a game that sometimes even a small defeat can change everything in the end. We will think about it after the match. Our preparation, our motivation is to achieve a better result. We will analyze the overall result after the match. I thank the fans for believing in us. However, we will not enter the field thinking about it. We will take into account every situation, the progress of the game. If we have faith, it is a great value given to us. They trust us. As always, we will try to get a better game, a better result tomorrow. Our main thought in all matches is not to give up our game. How much the opponent allows sometimes hinders this. If we want to win a successful result, we have to make the most of our game. We will try to demand this from the players tomorrow. The most important thing is to do the task correctly. "Molde" is an experienced team that does not give up its system. " In the match, two skilled and quality teams will play well on the field."

It should be noted that the match "Molde" - "Qarabag" will start today at 00:00.

Idman.biz

