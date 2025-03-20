Leadership of the brothers in the Azerbaijani Championship - STATISTICS

Coy Lens Mikels (Sabah) and Leroy Mikels (Shamakhi) maintain their leadership in terms of the number of shots on goal after the completion of the 3rd round of the Misli Premier League.

Idman.biz has reviewed the shot statistics after the first 27 rounds of the national championship.

Among the German players, Coy Lens is in first place with 64 shots, while his brother Leroy is in second place with 62 shots. The first "three" is closed by Jessi Sekidika from Sabah with 55 shots. Salifu Suma (Zira) has 47, Ramon (Araz-Nakhchivan) has 46, and Belajdi Pusi (Shamakhi) has 45 shots, occupying the next spots. Among Azerbaijani players, the highest result is Toral Bayramov of Qarabag with 44 shots, ranking 7th in the overall list.

Among those in the top "ten," the player with the fewest goals is Emanuel Addaide, who ranks 8th in the list with 42 shots. Qarabağ player has scored only 3 goals from those shots.

Among the players who have not scored, Nuno Rodrigues has the most shots. The Araz-Nakhchivan player has taken 28 shots but has not converted any into goals.

The league's top scorer, Leandro Andrade (Qarabag), has scored 11 goals from 40 shots. The Cape Verdean midfielder has the best goal conversion rate among players with more than 20 shots, with 27.5% of his shots resulting in goals.

In terms of shot accuracy, Coy Lens Mikels remains the leader with 26 shots on target, while Leroy Mikels shares second place with Davit Volkov (Zira), both having 25 shots on target. Toral Bayramov (18 shots on target) is also the leader among Azerbaijani players in this category.

The player with the most blocked shots is Ruan Renato (Zira), who has had 22 of his shots blocked.

Vugar Mammadov

Idman.biz