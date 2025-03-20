A new season record has been set in Azerbaijani football.

Shafa has achieved the biggest win and scored the most goals in a single match in the 2024/25 season, Idman.biz reports.

The Baku club thrashed Araz Saatli 10-0 in an away match during Round 17 of the Second League. Prior to this, the season’s record belonged to Goygol, who defeated Fuzuli 9-0 at home on October 18, 2024. The biggest away win before this match was Shahdag Gusar's 7-0 victory against Lerik on October 7, 2024.

This is the first time in eight seasons that a team has scored 10 or more goals in a single match in the Azerbaijani league and cup history. The last such instance was during the 2016/17 season, when Sabail defeated the Baku club 11-3 on November 24, 2016. A 10-goal margin had last been recorded 16 days before that, when Zaqatala beat Energetik 10-0 at home.

Meanwhile, the last team to score at least 10 goals away from home before Shafa was Neftchala, who crushed Energetik 12-0 in an away match on September 11, 2015, 3,476 days ago.

With this result, Shafa has set a new record for the past nine seasons, becoming the team with the biggest away win and the most goals scored in an away match.

Idman.biz