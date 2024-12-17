Qarabag dominate home matches with record-breaking streak

Qarabag have extended their impressive winning streak with a 5–0 victory over Sumgayit in Round XVII of the Misli Premier League.

Idman.biz reports that Qarabag became one of just three teams globally to win their last five home matches by scoring three or more goals. The other two clubs achieving this feat are England’s Brentford and York City, playing in the Premier League and the 5th division respectively.

Qarabag’s dominant run began with a 4–0 victory over Neftchi. They continued their form with wins against Sabah (3–2), Shamakhi (3–0), Zira (4–0), and now Sumqayit (5–0).

The league leaders will host their closest rivals, Araz-Nakhchivan, on December 22.

Idman.biz