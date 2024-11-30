30 November 2024
EN

Bakhtiyar Musayev's EXPECTATION from Azerbaijan derby

Azerbaijan football
News
30 November 2024 12:54
17
Bakhtiyar Musayev's EXPECTATION from Azerbaijan derby

"Everyone is looking forward to the meeting between these two great clubs."

Bakhtiyar Musayev, a veteran player of the Azerbaijan national team, told Idman.biz.

He evaluated the match between Neftchi and Qarabag, which will be held in the 15th round of the Azerbaijan Premier League. According to Musayev, who wore the uniforms of both clubs, it will be a very interesting game: "Recently, Qarabag has been lining up its victories with its stable performance in the championship. Unstable matches continue in Neftchi. This year, the whites and blacks had a very sad start. Too many points lost. As for the match, Qarabag will probably rest several players of the starting team after the difficult match against Lion. Neftchi will try to use this. He should even do that. Because the absence of several players of the main team can, of course, cause a little problem for Qarabag. But because they are directly superior to other clubs, they win even when they completely change the starting line-up. I hope that we will witness a beautiful and high-scoring match."

Azerbaijan derby will start on December 1 at Neftchi Arena at 19:00.

Qarabag, which played one game less than its rivals, is second in the tournament table with 34 points, while Neftchi is in 8th place with 13 points.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Victory sharing from the legionnaire of Araz-Nakhchivan
15:27
Football

Victory sharing from the legionnaire of Araz-Nakhchivan

He said that they won an important victory
Russian coach evaluates team after match against Azerbaijan
11:02
Football

Russian coach evaluates team after match against Azerbaijan

Krasnozhan shared his thoughts on the match

Qarabag continues unfortunate streak in European Competitions: 5-game home defeat series
29 November 18:21
Football

Qarabag continues unfortunate streak in European Competitions: 5-game home defeat series

Qarabag is enduring a tough streak in European competitions, extending its home defeat series to five games
Qarabag player Yassine Benzia: "I'm happy to be nominated for the Ferenc Puskás award"
29 November 18:13
Azerbaijan football

Qarabag player Yassine Benzia: "I'm happy to be nominated for the Ferenc Puskás award"

Yassine Benzia, the Algerian midfielder of Qarabag, expressed his happiness upon being nominated for the Ferenc Puskás Award by FIFA
Sabah under Berezutski's revolution: Radical moves create tension
29 November 17:31
Azerbaijan football

Sabah under Berezutski's revolution: Radical moves create tension

Vasiliy Berezutskiy, the new Sabah head coach, has made radical changes to the club since his arrival
One goal away from the record
29 November 17:15
Football

One goal away from the record

the Brazilian forward of Qarabag reached this milestone in 26 matches

Most read

Nominees announced for the FIFA Puskás Award 2024 – VIDEO
29 November 10:56
Football

Nominees announced for the FIFA Puskás Award 2024 – VIDEO

Qarabag player Yassine Benzia's stunning goal was nominated
Beşiktaş Chair Hasan Arat steps down
27 November 16:55
Football

Beşiktaş Chair Hasan Arat steps down

Arat's resignation was accepted during a meeting held today, and he has been replaced by Hüseyin Yücel
Legends' El Clásico - Stunning Goal by Ronaldinho - VIDEO
28 November 23:47
Football

Legends' El Clásico - Stunning Goal by Ronaldinho - VIDEO

A special match between legendary players of Barcelona and Real Madrid took place, delivering a nostalgic El Clásico showdown
Around 150 fans to support Lyon in their match against Qarabag
27 November 16:42
Football

Around 150 fans to support Lyon in their match against Qarabag

Approximately 150 fans of France's Lyon club will support their team in the UEFA Europa League match against Qarabag in Baku