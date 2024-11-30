Bakhtiyar Musayev's EXPECTATION from Azerbaijan derby

"Everyone is looking forward to the meeting between these two great clubs."

Bakhtiyar Musayev, a veteran player of the Azerbaijan national team, told Idman.biz.

He evaluated the match between Neftchi and Qarabag, which will be held in the 15th round of the Azerbaijan Premier League. According to Musayev, who wore the uniforms of both clubs, it will be a very interesting game: "Recently, Qarabag has been lining up its victories with its stable performance in the championship. Unstable matches continue in Neftchi. This year, the whites and blacks had a very sad start. Too many points lost. As for the match, Qarabag will probably rest several players of the starting team after the difficult match against Lion. Neftchi will try to use this. He should even do that. Because the absence of several players of the main team can, of course, cause a little problem for Qarabag. But because they are directly superior to other clubs, they win even when they completely change the starting line-up. I hope that we will witness a beautiful and high-scoring match."

Azerbaijan derby will start on December 1 at Neftchi Arena at 19:00.

Qarabag, which played one game less than its rivals, is second in the tournament table with 34 points, while Neftchi is in 8th place with 13 points.

