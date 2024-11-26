Stanislav Cherchesov: “Sabah FC will be a great springboard for Berezutskiy” - EXCLUSIVE

"Vasiliy Berezutskiy had an outstanding career as a player, even earning his 100th cap for the Russian national team during my tenure."

These remarks were made exclusively to Idman.biz by Stanislav Cherchesov, the head coach of the Kazakhstan national team, regarding Vasiliy Berezutskiy's appointment as head coach of Sabah FC.

The experienced Russian coach shared his thoughts on his former player, who captained the Russian national team under his guidance. Cherchesov believes Berezutski’s new role with Sabah FC could be a vital stepping stone for his coaching career:

"When I took over the national team, Vasiliy was the captain. I have positive impressions of him. Back then, he mentioned his plans to pursue a coaching career after retirement. He gained valuable experience working with Leonid Slutsky and later as a foreign coach in clubs in the Netherlands and China. This diverse background has equipped him well. In my opinion, Sabah will serve as an excellent platform for him to build a successful coaching career."

When Cherchesov began coaching the Russian national team in 2016, Berezutskiy played his final three matches for the squad.

Rasim Movsumzadeh

Idman.biz