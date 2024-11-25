Qarabag matches Neftchi’s record with seventh big win

In the 2024/25 season of the Misli Premier League, Qarabag has achieved its seventh big victory, matching a historic record set by Neftchi.

According to Idman.biz, the team, managed by Gurban Gurbanov, has won more than half of their 13 matches by a margin of three or more goals. This feat ties them with the record for the most big-margin wins in the first 13 matches of the country’s top league.

Previously, four teams have reached this milestone: Sumgayit Khazar (1992), Kapaz (1994/95), and Neftchi (1996/97 and 2000/01). Qarabag is the first team in the last 24 years to achieve this record.

In this season, Qarabag has secured lopsided wins over Araz-Naxçıvan (4:1), Kapaz (3:0 and 5:0), Neftchi (4:0), Shamakhi (3:0), Zira (4:0), and Sabail (3:0).

