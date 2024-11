The President of the Azerbaijan Minifootball Federation, Orkhan Mammadov, met with the Azersun minifootball team, which successfully represented Azerbaijan at the European Business Cup tournament held in Antalya.

As reported by Idman.biz, Mammadov congratulated the team on securing their second consecutive championship title and praised the club's management for their role in achieving international success.

He also extended his best wishes to the team for future tournaments.

Idman.biz