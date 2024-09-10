Dan Marius Mitu: "Our goal is to integrate Birbasha Baku into European Mini-Football map"

"The tournament was very difficult."

This was said by Dan Marius Mitu, the head coach of EMF Champions League winner Birbasha Baku at the welcoming ceremony at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Idman.biz reports.

The experienced expert said that they were placed in the group where the strongest teams compete in the championship: "Everything has been really difficult. We were a little lucky. Our team played well. We were the team that deserved this victory. We have been showing our hegemony since last year. Teams from Romania and other countries should be afraid of us. Our goal is to integrate Birbasha Baku into the European Mini-Football map. Of course, we will work to achieve this victory next year as well."

He also discussed their plans: "We will rest for two days and start training. After that, we will prepare with all our strength for the Azerbaijan Championship."

In the decisive match of the tournament, the Azerbaijani team, who faced BKMK Brno (Czech Republic), won the Champions League with a score of 2:1.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz