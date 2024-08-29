29 August 2024
EN

Arif Asadov: It is very difficult to get revenge from Omonia

29 August 2024 15:57
64
"Of course, a 6-0 defeat is very bitter."

Arif Asadov, the former coach of the Azerbaijan national team, told Idman.biz.

He evaluated the return match that Zire will play against Omonia in the playoffs of the Conference League. According to an experienced specialist, it is very difficult to get revenge for this score: "The main goal here is for Zire to win. This is important both for the rating of our country and for its image. The team gained a lot of experience in European cups this season. Of course, as the stages pass, the competitors become stronger. The representative of Cyprus is also a very strong team. Therefore, the opponent's strength was known, we expected it to be difficult. But no one took this account into account. I think they can at least win today's match. I believe that they will achieve success if they play with all their strength to win."

The return match between the teams will take place today at Dalga Arena at 20:00.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz

