Sasha Person: "You can't look down on Qarabag"

"Qarabag made mistakes in the first game. Dinamo could have scored more goals and even conceded the ball."

Saša Person, a veteran of Croatian football, said this, Idman.biz reports.

The defender, who once played for Rijeka, Hajduk and Dinamo Zagreb, expressed his opinion about the latter's match against Qarabag in the Champions League: Qarabag is a serious opponent. But our opponent is not one of the leading teams of European football. Dinamo is the champion of Croatia. Almost half of the opponent's team are legionnaires and Brazilians, so you can't look down on Qarabag. They scored 7 goals in Razgrad. You have to be careful. But let's not forget that such seven-goal matches rarely happen."

The veteran thinks that the advance of Qarabag is in favor of Dinamo: Qarabag will need to attack immediately and start reducing the gap. This is Dynamo's chance. The opponent's back line players will also try to support the attacks. Heavens should be patient and wait for their opportunity. If they score a goal, then Qarabag will be in a difficult, almost desperate situation. Realistically, Dinamo passed the stage by 80 percent. The strongest line of Dinamo is attack. Then comes the midfield, and finally the defense. I wouldn't say that the back line players are weak. But after entering the main stage, some positions should be strengthened. In the duel with Qarabag, the midfielders should also help the defenders so as not to give the opponent a chance.

The match between Qarabag and Dinamo will be held tomorrow.

Idman.biz