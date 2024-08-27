Azerbaijan national team will face the Netherlands

The squad of the Azerbaijan national under-19 football team and the schedule of friendly matches have been announced.

It was announced by the press service of AFFA, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijan team will be in a training camp in Baku from August 31 to September 1, and in Murcia, Spain from September 2 to 10. Azerbaijan national team will hold 3 friendly matches during the preparation in Spain.

24 players were invited to the training camp.

Name, surname. Club

1. Sadiq Mammadzade Qarabag

2. Osman Huseynov Riga (Latvia)

3. Salim Hashimov Zire

4. Huseyn Huseynov Turan Tovuz

5. Nihad Aliyev Qarabag

6. Kanan Feyziyev Sumgait

7. Mahammad Mammadli Neftchi

8. Nadir Orujov. Sumgait

9. Vusal Pashayev Sumgait

10. Surkhay Nabiyev Neftchi

11. Emil Bunyadzade Qarabag

12. Elgun Dunyamaliyev Sabah

13. Dinamin Bagirov Turan Tovuz

14. Mirshahbaz Shahbazov Neftchi

15. Gadir Ramazanov Gabala

16. Shahin Ibrahimov Sabah

17. Sanan Muradli Sumgait

18. Eshref Alakbarli Qarabag

19. Murad Mammadov Neftchi

20. Hikmet Jabrayilzade Qarabag

21. Raul Zeynalli Sabah

22. Nihad Ahmadzade Sumgait

23. Davud Mensumov Qarabag

24. Nihad Orujali Sumgait

Azerbaijan team will meet Scotland on September 4, the Netherlands on September 6, and Wales on September 9. The first two matches will start at 21:00 Baku time, the last match at 13:00.

