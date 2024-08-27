27 August 2024
Azerbaijan national team will face the Netherlands

27 August 2024 10:28
The squad of the Azerbaijan national under-19 football team and the schedule of friendly matches have been announced.

It was announced by the press service of AFFA, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijan team will be in a training camp in Baku from August 31 to September 1, and in Murcia, Spain from September 2 to 10. Azerbaijan national team will hold 3 friendly matches during the preparation in Spain.

24 players were invited to the training camp.

Name, surname. Club
1. Sadiq Mammadzade Qarabag
2. Osman Huseynov Riga (Latvia)
3. Salim Hashimov Zire
4. Huseyn Huseynov Turan Tovuz
5. Nihad Aliyev Qarabag
6. Kanan Feyziyev Sumgait
7. Mahammad Mammadli Neftchi
8. Nadir Orujov. Sumgait
9. Vusal Pashayev Sumgait
10. Surkhay Nabiyev Neftchi
11. Emil Bunyadzade Qarabag
12. Elgun Dunyamaliyev Sabah
13. Dinamin Bagirov Turan Tovuz
14. Mirshahbaz Shahbazov Neftchi
15. Gadir Ramazanov Gabala
16. Shahin Ibrahimov Sabah
17. Sanan Muradli Sumgait
18. Eshref Alakbarli Qarabag
19. Murad Mammadov Neftchi
20. Hikmet Jabrayilzade Qarabag
21. Raul Zeynalli Sabah
22. Nihad Ahmadzade Sumgait
23. Davud Mensumov Qarabag
24. Nihad Orujali Sumgait

Azerbaijan team will meet Scotland on September 4, the Netherlands on September 6, and Wales on September 9. The first two matches will start at 21:00 Baku time, the last match at 13:00.

