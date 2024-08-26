The referees of the game Qarabag - Dinamo have been announced

The referees of the Qarabag - Dinamo match, which will be held within the second leg of the Champions League playoffs, have been announced.

Referees from England have been appointed for the match between the champions of Azerbaijan and Croatia, Idman.biz reports.

The match will be managed by Michael Oliver. His assistants will be Stuart Burt and Lee Betts. The fourth official will be Chris Kavanagh. Stewart Attwell will be VAR, Timothy Wood will be AVAR.

The match to be held on August 28 at the Republic Stadium named after Tofig Bahramov will start at 20:45.

Idman.biz