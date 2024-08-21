21 August 2024
Arif Asadov: "Nothing to lose yet"

Azerbaijan football
News
21 August 2024 17:30
Arif Asadov: "Nothing to lose yet"

"75 minutes of equal level play went into the match."

Arif Asadov, the former coach of the Azerbaijan national team, told Idman.biz.

He commented on the 0:3 defeat of Qarabag against Dinamo in the first games of the Champions League playoffs. According to an experienced expert, the result would have been different if Gurban Gurbanov's team had been able to take advantage of the scoring chances:

"After the second goal, the discipline of the game was broken. Qarabag rushed forward to score a goal and was caught in counter-attacks. The representative of Agdam could stand out in several episodes. But the opponent's goalkeeper showed himself in a good way."

Asadov was told that nothing is lost yet:

"Everything will depend on the first minutes of the match in Baku. If Qarabag can score quickly, the victory can be ours. Because although the opponent has a good effect in the counter-attack, there are certain problems in its defense. Nothing is lost yet."

The return match between the teams will take place on August 28 at the Republic Stadium named after Tofig Bahramov.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz

