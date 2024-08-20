21 August 2024
The goal of Qarabag Zagreb - 25&70

Qarabag, which will be the guest of Dinamo Zagreb in the playoffs of the Champions League, is on the threshold of two jubilees.

Agdam club wants to win the 70th victory in European Cups, Idman.biz reports.

The champion of Azerbaijan has defeated the Europeans in 69 matches. If the team of Gurban Gurbanov reaches the goal, going to Croatia for victory, it will go down in history as the 70th victory.

The victory will be the 25th in the Champions League. Qarabag has won 24 times in the most prestigious club tournament of the continent.

Of the other victories, 36 were recorded in the Europa League (formerly the UEFA Cup), 8 in the Conference League, and 1 in the Intertoto Cup.

The match between Dinamo and Maksimir will be the 181st test of Qarabag in European Cups and 56th in the Champions League.

Vugar Kheyrullayev

Idman.biz

