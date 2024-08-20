Yunis Huseynov: Qarabag will win even with a difference of one goal"

"Getting into the group stage of the Champions League is the dream of many clubs."

Yunis Huseynov, former football player of the Azerbaijan national team, told Idman.biz.

He commented on the first match between Qarabag and Dinamo Zagreb in the playoffs of the UEFA Champions League. According to an experienced specialist, it is very important for the champion of Azerbaijan to enter the main stage: "We all want to witness great games in Baku. Football in Croatia is at a very good level. It is even a football country, I would say. The current form of Qarabag allows to win against this opponent. Aghdam representative plays well on the road. Dinamo will want to score a goal on its own field. Qarabag can also use the created gaps. I believe that our representative will win even with a difference of one ball."

The match Dinamo - Qarabag will be held in Zagreb today at 23:00 Baku time.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz