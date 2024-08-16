When will the match Zire - Omonia start?

The time of the Zire - Omonia match, which will be held as part of the return games of the playoff stage of the Conference League, has been determined.

The match, which will take place on August 29, will start at 20:00, Idman.biz reports.

The meeting will take place in Liv Bona Dea Arena. It will be the 4th home test of our representative in the European cups in the current season.

The first match against the representative of Cyprus will take place on August 22 at the GSP stadium in Nicosia. The match will start at 21:00 Baku time.

Idman.biz