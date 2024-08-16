Records of Tiago and Zire - ANALYSIS

Zire, which defeated Osijek in the penalty shootout in the Conference League, set several records.

Idman.biz reports that Rashad Sadigov's team won the lottery after two draws with the Croatian club.

Last week, the match in Croatia ended with a score of 1:1. More goals were scored in the match in Baku - 2:2. In both matches, our representative scored the equalizer in the last minutes.

Second in the season

Zire was the first Azerbaijani club to test its strength in the penalty series twice in one season. Until now, none of Azerbaijani representatives has encountered such a situation. After losing to Sheriff with a score of 4:5 (matches 1:0 and 1:2), Zirali, who bid farewell to the Europa League, were happy in the Conference League. A 2:1 victory was achieved over the representative of Croatia. Both matches were held at Liv Bona Dea Arena, recognized by UEFA as Dalga Arena. There were only 4 weeks, i.e. 28 days, between the two series.

This is three

In general, for the 3rd time in the current season, the match of Azerbaijani clubs ended with a penalty shootout. In addition to the duels of Zire with Sheriff and Osijek, Sabah also fought in the lottery. The representative of Masazir defeated Haifa Maccabi (3:0, 3:6) in the series with a score of 3:2. For the first time in history, Azerbaijani clubs have faced three such cases.Until then, the record coincided with the 2020/21 season.

The series turned in Azerbaijani favor

The representative of Azerbaijan won the penalty shootout for the second time in the history of European Cups. The continuation of Sabah's victory over Maccabibtook place at Dalga Arena. Zire established a series of victories with the relay received from fellow townsmen. This mini-series already consists of two lottery wins. However, 10 consecutive penalties brought sadness. Azerbaijani clubs, which already have 2 victories in 12 series, have a success rate of 16.67 percent.

Poker from Thiago

For the first time in the history of Azerbaijani football, Azerbaijani representative conceded only 1 goal in the penalty shootout of the European Cup. This is the work of Zire goalkeeper Thiago Silva. Like his well-known namesake and co-surname from the Brazilian national team, the Portuguese goalkeeper has also attracted attention with his usefulness. He saved four out of five penalties. Until then, the record belonged to Sabah. Only 2 out of 5 penalties of Maccabi resulted in a goal.

They reached the minimum maximum

Baku club itself was not selected for its accuracy in the penalty shootout. This was enough for Zire who converted only two out of five penalties. Winning with two accurate shots is the record of Azerbaijani clubs, as well as winning with the fewest balls. However, there were not many successes and it happened only for the second time. Sabah scored 3 accurate shots to be happy in the series. But this number of goals is not an anti-record. 17 years ago, meeting with Dacia, Baku was accurate only once in penalties - 1:3. At that time, the score was 1:1 in both matches.

In the previous 12 penalty shootouts, Azerbaijani clubs scored 43 goals and their opponents scored 54 goals.

Vugar Kheyrullayev

Idman.biz