Bulgarian site: "Ludogorets faced a real disaster in the middle of Razgrad" - PHOTO

"Disaster! Don't be humiliated! Shame! Qarabag defeated Ludogorets with a score of 7:2 in the middle of Razgrad!"

Bulgarian site topsport.bg presented the 2:7 defeat of the local Ludogorets to Qarabag in the third qualifying round of the Champions League with this report, Idman.biz reports.

The article mentions: Ludogorets faced a real disaster in the middle of Razgrad and lost 2:7 to Qarabag in the return match of the third qualifying round of the Champions League. Eagles, who won the first match in Azerbaijan with a score of 2:1, were humiliated in their own stadium after extra time and lost to Qarabag with a score of 4:8, destroying their dream of reaching the playoffs of the Champions League.

Noting that Eagles were already shocked by Juninho's goal after Oliver Verdon's mistake in the 7th minute, the author also wrote about other goals and dangerous episodes. He said that after the goal of Toral Bayramov, who "sent a real bomb" to the goal of the Razgrad players in the extra time, the local team was embarrassed by 3 more goals.

