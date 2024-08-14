Magsad Isayev: "We have to show character and beat Osijek"

"We fought well in the first match and saw the results."

It was told to Idman.biz by Zire football player Magsad Isayev.

He commented on the return match of his team against Osijek in the third qualifying round of the Conference League. According to the 30-year-old defender, the representative of Croatia is a very dangerous opponent: "They have the potential to do something at any moment. Of course, they also come to Baku to pass the stage. We know it will be a tough game. That is why we are preparing for the match very seriously. I think if we fight well and minimize mistakes, it will be good. The most important thing is to show character and win. Since we play at home stadium, the support of the fans is important for us. We will show all our strength and fight for victory."

The match Zire - Osijek will be held tomorrow at 20:30 at Dalga Arena. The first match ended with a score of 1:1.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz