The president of Qarabag: "We proved that it is always possible to achieve success together"

"I heartily congratulate everyone on this great victory! This match was very stressful and intense for all of us."

The president of Qarabag Tahir Gozel said it about his team's confident victory over Ludogorets in Bulgaria (7:2) within the return matches of the third qualifying round of the Champions League, Idman.biz reports.

Expressing his belief that the success of the Azerbaijani champion will be continuous, he congratulated everyone on the occasion of this great victory: "Thanks to the perseverance and dedication of our players, led by Gurban Gurbanov, we came out of this difficult test with our heads held high. We proved once again that together we can always achieve success. We saw how important it is to fight to the end in this match, we gained a new, interesting experience. Our team's 120 minutes on the field, and especially the 30 added minutes of the match, was a clear example of what only players with a high level of physical fitness, strong will and great enthusiasm can do. Today was the day of will! At this point, I want to thank Gurban Gurbanov once again for raising such a physically strong team."

He said that more difficult and responsible games are waiting for Qarabag ahead: "We will fight against stronger opponents. However, I am sure that with this spirit of victory, determination and sense of responsibility, our team will conquer greater heights. Nothing can stop us on this path."

According to Gozel, qualifying for the playoffs is a step towards great success: "I congratulate all the people of Azerbaijan, my team and our fans, especially our President Ilham Aliyev. I would like to express my special thanks to our honorable ambassadors Ms. Leyla and Mr. Huseyn, who shared this joy with us and did not leave us here alone. Also, I would like to express my deep gratitude to Alexander Alexandrov, the president of the Ludogorets club, who showed a gentlemanly attitude after the match, for his kind words about our team. This victory is just a step for us. Greater success awaits us in the future!"

Qarabag will play with Dinamo Zagreb in the playoffs of the Champions League.

Idman.biz