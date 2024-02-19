Zoubir's reaction to being selected as the best in EL: “The return match with Braga will be more difficult"

"Of course, I am happy that I was selected as the best in the first match of the UEFA Europa League."

Qarabag football player Abdellah Zoubir told Idman.biz.

He commented on being selected as the player of the week in the Europa League. According to the 33-year-old French midfielder, he is very happy about this: "This is my personal success. But what is more important for me is that our team can qualify. Because it is more important for us. We played a game with Braga. Despite our victory, the return match will be more difficult. All my teammates and I are focused on this match. At the moment, my biggest desire and desire is to cross the barrier of Braga and call it to the next stage.

It should be noted that Zoubir was the hero of the game by scoring two goals in the first match (4:2) against Braga in the UEFA Europa League playoffs. Abdullah, who was also remembered for one assist, distinguished himself with 84 percent accurate passing. Qarabag will play the return match against Braga on February 22.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz